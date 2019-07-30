A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Two hurt, taken to hospital, in head-on crash on Bouquet

Two people were injured and taken to an Antelope Valley hospital following a head-on collision on Bouquet Canyon Road late Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened a couple of minutes before 4 p.m., about a mile south of the Bouquet Reservoir.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department were dispatched at 3:59 p.m. and arrived at the crash scene at 4:21 p.m.

When they got to the crash, they asked that a second ambulance be dispatched to the scene.

“This was a head-on and we dispatched another ambulance,” Fire Department spokesman Marvin Lim said.

