Two hurt, taken to hospital, in separate crashes on Highway 14

Two traffic collisions on the southbound lanes of Highway 14 during the morning commute Wednesday ended with a person taken to the hospital in each crash.



The first crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m., when a motorcycle and another vehicle collided just north of Via Princessa.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department took the injured motorcyclist to the hospital about 5:50 a.m., Fire Department spokesman Brian Stevens said.



The second crash occurred about an hour later, just north of Agua Dulce Canyon Road.



“This traffic collision involved one vehicle,” Stevens said. “An off-duty deputy was at the scene and reported one person bleeding from the head.”



