Two women sought in robbery at Costco

1 min ago
Add Comment
Jim Holt
file photo. flashing SCV Sheriff Station patrol lights.

Deputies began looking for two women in connection with a robbery at Costco on Via Princessa late Monday afternoon.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station began scouring the area of Via Princessa for two women in a Nissan Murano.

The first suspect was described as a black woman, about 25 years old, 5-foot-8, wearing a white shirt and pink pants with black hair.

The other suspect was described as a black woman, same estimated age, about 5-foot-6, wearing a blue shirt and shorts.

The women were suspected of stealing bottles of whiskey.

“We’re in the process of sorting it out,” Sgt. R. Elsee said.

[email protected]

661-287-5527

On Twitter @jamesarthurholt

Advertisement

About the author

View All Posts
Jim Holt

Jim Holt