Valencia Jazz & Blues series enters final week

The 20th annual Valencia Jazz & Blues concert series celebrates its final music-filled summer night Friday, featuring Teresa James & the Rhythm Tramps.



Teresa James was nominated for a Grammy Award this year, and together, the band creates a blend of rockin’ Texas blues mixed with some New Orleans funk, according to Barbara Myler, owner and producer of the concert series.



“We want to throw a huge dance party to close our 20th anniversary celebration,” Myler said.



In addition to the music, D’Wilfri DanceArt & Entertainment will be back to host a floor show during intermission, Myler added.

Bobby Orgel pounds out a keyboard solo with Kelly’s Lot at the 20th Annual Valencia Jazz and Blues Concert Series at the Westfield Valencia Towncenter Friday evening. Cory Rubin/The Signal



This free summer concert series features various regional, national and international musicians with family-friendly activities and food and drink vendors, such as Salt Creek Grille, Lucille’s Smokehouse Bar-B-Que and Wolf Creek Brewery.



City officials as well as members from the SCV Chamber of Commerce are also scheduled to be in attendance for a special presentation, Myler said.



The Valencia Jazz & Blues Concert Series is scheduled for its final night 7 to 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at the Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24250 Town Center Drive.



Guests are welcome to bring their own chairs, but outside food and beverages aren’t allowed. VIP seating is available with reservation. For more information, visit valenciajazzandblues.com or call 661-290-2911.



Aviva Maloney belts out a sax solo with Kelly’s Lot at the 20th Annual Valencia Jazz and Blues Concert Series at the Westfield Valencia Towncenter Friday evening. Cory Rubin/The Signal