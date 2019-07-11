Vehicle fire stopped

A vehicle caught fire on Interstate 5 northbound at Templin Highway Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from multiple fire units as the fire spread to nearby brush.

“It looks like it’s spread to the brush and is about a quarter of an acre,” said Capt. Ron Singleton of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The first units arrived arrived shortly before 5 p.m., according to Singleton, who said traffic may be disrupted from lookie-loos.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped at 15 acres around 5:15 p.m., according to fire officials.