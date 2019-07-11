Vehicle fire stopped

A vehicle caught fire on Interstate 5 northbound at Templin Highway Thursday afternoon, prompting a response from multiple fire units as the fire spread to nearby brush.

“It looks like it’s spread to the brush and is about a quarter of an acre,” said Capt. Ron Singleton of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The first units arrived arrived shortly before 5 p.m., according to Singleton, who said traffic may be disrupted from lookie-loos.

Forward progress of the fire was stopped at 15 acres around 5:15 p.m., according to fire officials.

Brennon Dixson covers education for the Signal. He comes to Santa Clarita from Long Beach, where he was previously employed by the Press Telegram in Long Beach and the Daily Breeze in Torrance.