8 Emerging Healthcare App Development Trends to Follow in 2019

In 2019, Healthcare Application Development is already boggling the mind because of their variety and options.

Earlier these apps were seen as a platform enabling real-time counseling between the doctors and the patients from outlands or in the absence of hospitals. But in 2017, incorporation of IoT and AI saw its expansion in the healthcare industry.

(Source: Statista)

By 2020, the annual growth rate of the mobile health market is expected to be around 41 percent. And with the exponential increase in the mobile health market, the digital health market will reach over 200 billion USD by 2020.

Furthermore, 80% of the medical practitioners are predicted to vouch on technology for measuring blood pressure, monitoring sugar levels and the likewise. And 71% of doctors have already adopted EHR systems, as per the latest health tech trends and analysis by Philips.

Broadly speaking, all these reasons together have brought an exponential increase in the number of health app users globally, while witnessing positive sentiment quotient towards mobile health.

Let’s look at the 8 mobile health trends that are going to bring a sea change in the healthcare outlook in 2019-

Real-Time Health Tracking



Smart devices, health & fitness mobile apps, and connected products are motivating a larger chunk of people and making them proactive to stay healthy.

However, we should not forget that the millennials now would want development of intelligent apps that go beyond tracking their pulse rate, calories counts, blood pressure, sleep period, number of steps etc. To live up to their demands mHealth apps should be able to –

Offer guidance to improve their health indexes

Track information with accuracy

Produce readable data

Provide a comparison of determinants with the standards

Maintain a record of the health data

Provide statistical analysis of consumer’s indicators

2. Telemedicine Services

By 2012, the telemedicine Industry is projected to be over 40 Billion dollar industry. Moreover, as per these stats below, telehealth patients has witnessed a growth around 7 million in 2018.

(Source: Statista)

Nearly, 71% of the patients today prefer their doctors to use mHealth Apps. And as per HIDA reports, 54% of the patients find it more comfortable to consult their doctors over a video call or email

And why not, consider it, if it can help treat a medical condition in a convenient and cost-effective manner.

3. Internet of Things in the Mobile Healthcare Industry

As per Statista, the revenue from fitness tracker devices sales was estimated to amount around 2.57 billion dollars last year.

In 2017, the wearables became a thing to effortlessly monitor fitness routine just by wearing it on the wrist. The demand for fitness apps will grow more than just wearables to more connected IoT devices and innovative scenarios in the healthcare industry.

IoT will be making innovative and useful contributions from assisting the patients to monitor their health to authorizing hospitals in administration, in recommending treatments, better patient care, and diagnosis.

We’re likely to see many healthcare insurance companies leverage IoT in the years to come.

4. Cloud-Based Mobile Healthcare Apps

Integrating Electronic Health Records with cloud-based healthcare solutions will ensure effortless sharing of files, data, records, and checking of e-prescription.

Cloud-based apps will make it easier for hospitals to access the patient’s records, healthcare insurance plans, and bills.

Moreover, cloud computing will make mobile health industry automated and more accessible.

5. AI in the Mobile Health App Industry

In 2019, Artificial Intelligence has taken up mHealth Apps to a different level. It is likely, that Artificial Intelligence will significantly reduce the medical costs and clinic visits in the time to come.

Given that the AI is set to grow exponentially, it could mean that, very soon, we can see some major breakthroughs in health care such as doctors conducting complex surgeries using AI, patients performing self-examination and much more.

Last year, some major investments in technologies like Google Deepmind, IBM Watson, etc. have tried to bridge the gap between tech health care services and traditional medical services.

6. Blockchain will be a Boon for the Mobile Healthcare Industry

Blockchain technology has helped a number of health insurance companies by keeping a track of multiple transactions in different machines.

By reducing the dependency on middlemen it allowed efficient management of their operations, smooth data transfer and boosted transparency of operations between hospitals, policyholders, and health insurers.

We are likely to see more and more healthcare insurance companies deploying blockchain technology-based solutions to ensure quality healthcare services, reduce compliance and regulatory costs, stakeholder management and effective patient care.

Looking at its usage and popularity, blockchain technology shall bring massive breakthroughs and will be one of the most sought-after trends for 2019 and beyond.

7. Big Data Specific mHealth Apps

As per the report by Statista, the number of mobile health app downloads in 2017 was around 3.7 billion.

Quite a possibility that in 2019 we will see the integration of Big Data and Analytics in mobile health applications to easily handle the mammoth data related to hospital transactions, patient’s finance and health, as well as health care insurance records.

Here’s a quick rundown of the three prime areas that will call for development for Big Data specific healthcare apps-

Resource Management

Hospitals require their staff to be available 24*& in the premises,even at the unusual hours.



Integrating Big Data in Mobile Health Applications will solve this anticipation by predicting the number of patients who require medical assistance.

Here, big data will utilize the available statistics to predict and analyze patients’ influx.

Digital Health Records

The year 2017, witnessed the demand for electronic health record facility in the health care industry. And, as the trends suggest, the demand is going to rise further this year.

In the most hassle-free manner, patients were seen maintaining their own digital records such as medical records, lab reports etc.

Adding to that, doctors used EHR to know if their patients were following their suggestions.

mHealth apps with EHR facility will be used to maintain medication list, instructions, problems, medical history, medical insurance, diagnostic tests, and other specific instructions.

Predictive Analysis

So, the idea is mixing big data with EHR to know what treatment works best, what diagnostic test is required, recovery time etc.

Simply put, it will help doctors in deciding the precise and the most effective treatment for the patient.

It was a new technology in 2018, but in this year, it is expected that the Healthcare App Development will find investors for their Predictive Analysis.

8. Mobile Payment Through mHealth Apps

Mobile Payment is one of the major determinants in both Healthcare App Development Trends and Mobile Application Development Trends for 2019.

In an emergency medical situation, especially in the odd hours, we can expect much smoother payment transactions.

With Mobile Payment facility, the patients will no longer need to carry cash for every transaction related to health care services.

Over to You!

So there you have it – top 8 mHealth Application trends that are sure to disrupt the global healthcare industry in 2019 and beyond.

We are sure that mobile health is the step towards improving the overall healthcare system by, improving efficiency, communication, and quality of healthcare services.

While some of these trends will change and outlast the rest, some of them will go extinct like the mammoths. But one thing is for sure, mobile health technological trends will continue to disrupt the global healthcare industry in the years to come.