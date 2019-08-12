Big rig fire triggers concerns about brush

A big rig caught fire in the Newhall Pass early Monday evening, triggering immediate concerns due to the surrounding brush.



Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of a semi truck on fire in the truck lanes of Interstate 5, just south of Highway 14, shortly after 7:10 p.m.



“This was for a big rig on fire and with its contents on fire,” Fire Department Supervisor Jeremy Stafford said.



Fire officials immediately dispatched a number of additional firefighting units in response to fears the vehicle fire would spread to nearby brush.



They asked officers with the California Highway Patrol to shut down traffic in the truck bypass lanes to allow firefighters access to the fire.



