UPDATE: Brush fire near Chiquita Canyon stopped in 30 minutes

A brush fire in rugged terrain near Val Verde challenged firefighters from two counties early Tuesday afternoon, but their combined efforts stopped the fire within 30 minutes.



All forward progress of the fire was stopped at 1:35 p.m., Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said.



The fire, dubbed the “Wolcott Incident,” burned between 4-6 acres, he said, noting the rugged terrain was a factor in the firefighting efforts.



When it began, the fire near Val Verde was burning along a ridgeline near Chiquita Canyon early Tuesday afternoon.



Firefighters from Los Angeles County, with the assistance of firefighters from Ventura County, were dispatched to an area south of Highway 126, at San Martinez Canyon Road at 1 p.m., arriving at 1:10 p.m.



“It has burned 2 acres, and is running along the ridge in light winds,” Fire Department spokesman Brian Stevens said at 1:15 p.m.



Firefighters encountered some difficulty getting to the fire, which was dubbed the “Wolcott Incident.”



“Since this is a state resource area, we are starting out full response,” he added.

