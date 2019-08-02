Calling all cornhole enthusiasts: Avenues SLS cornhole tournament returns

Avenues Supported Living Services, a nonprofit created to support people with developmental disabilities in remaining active in their communities, is hosting its third annual Cornhole Tournament FUNdraiser and Silent Auction at Wolf Creek Brewery on Sept. 7.



“In the past three years, we have seen this popular game become 10 times bigger than it was when we started three years ago,” said Natalie Cavarretta, director of development. “We see every year this growing into more of a festival and family-fun community event.”



Avenues SLS team up with Ben Budhu, the owner of Longshot Cornhole, a professional cornhole tournament association, yearly to organize the event, which is one of several they hold at Wolf Creek throughout the year.



In addition to the cornhole tournament, the event is set to include food trucks, various vendors, including face painting, henna tattoos as well as other family-friendly games, a raffle, and a silent auction with items ranging from trips to Santa Barbara or San Diego, tickets to zoos and museums or movie night packages.



Those who finish in the top three can also win cash prizes totalling $1,000.



Teams line up to play at Avenues SLS’ annual cornhole tournament at Wolf Creek Brewery. Courtesy of Avenues SLS

The tournament was thought up by Avenues SLS’ board members who hail from back east where cornhole is popular, but Cavarretta said it is growing every year.



“It’s become so popular,” Cavarretta added. “Everywhere you go it’s in someone’s driveway or a park … Now you can find SCV cornhole groups on Facebook and all over the valley … So we’re just hoping every year it grows and grows.”



All proceeds will go to further support Avenues SLS’ mission of supporting adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, according to Cavarretta.



Avenues SLS’ third annual Cornhole Tournament FUNdraiser and Silent Auction is scheduled 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and bags fly at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Wolf Creek Brewery, located at 25108 Rye Canyon Loop, in Valencia.



Spectators are welcome to attend the tournament. Team tickets for two players are $80 until Sept. 1, then $100 and are almost sold out. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/CornholeAvenues.



For more information about Avenues SLS, visit avenuessls.org.

