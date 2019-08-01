COC invites students to Welcome Day

For many college students, the first day of school can be a daunting and nerve-wracking experience, which is why College of the Canyons invites members of its incoming freshman class to Welcome Day on Friday, Aug. 9.



The one-day event will welcome new students and their families with more than 25 conference workshops that will touch on a variety of topics, including financial aid and how to be a successful student, and will be held in English and Spanish.



“It is our hope that this new event will help better prepare incoming students for the college experience,” said Jasmine Ruys, COC’s associate vice president of enrollment services. “We are very excited to meet our new students as they become familiar with our beautiful campus.”



During the Welcome Day event, students will also be able to meet other new students and professors as they explore majors, take a campus tour and learn about the campus environment and support programs, a news release from the college stated.



Welcome Day will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Honor Grove, which is located at the college’s Valencia campus.



The free event is open to new and prospective students, as well as their families, and parking will be free in all college lots for the duration of the event.

