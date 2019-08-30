Crews plan to have Newhall Ranch Road clear by Friday evening

Construction crews expect to have work completed at Newhall Ranch and Bouquet Canyon by this evening, according to workers on the scene of a massive road repair Friday morning that caused significant traffic delays during the morning commute.

A water main break flooded the road Thursday evening, reducing traffic to one lane northbound on Bouquet Canyon Road and shutting down eastbound traffic on Newhall Ranch Road altogether.

Newhall Ranch Road was under water after a main break Thursday evening.

The call came in at approximately 5:05 p.m. Thursday of a water main break, according to Fire Department Supervisor Art Marrujo.

The roadway heading eastbound on Newhall Ranch Road from Bouquet Canyon Road had to be completely repaired from the intersection to about 100 yards east of it.

Traffic is once again moving in the northbound lanes on Bouquet Canyon Road.

Northbound traffic on Bouquet Canyon Road was flowing again as of Friday morning.

Eastbound traffic at the intersection is expected to be moving again by 6 or 7 p.m. Friday, according to the earliest estimates from construction crews on the scene.