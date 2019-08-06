Deputies arrest man on drug, gun charges

During a patrol in Castaic on Monday, deputies reportedly arrested a man who allegedly had illegal possession of firearms, ammunition and drug paraphernalia.

The arrest, disclosed on the SCV Sheriff’s Station social media pages, said deputies were conducting a routine traffic stop, and approached an male adult in the vehicle.

“(He) was found to be driving on a suspended license, in possession of narcotics paraphernalia, ammunition and a loaded gun that was not registered to him,” the SCV Sheriff’s post from just after 8:10 p.m. read.

Deputies also reportedly learned the suspect had a “lengthy criminal record,” which prohibited from being in possession of firearms or ammunition.

The suspect was arrested on multiple charges and transported for booking to the SCV Sheriff’s Station jail on Monday.

As of the publication of this article, SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies had not released any further information about the arrest, including the suspect’s name or what specific charges were being brought against him.