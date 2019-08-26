Deputies arrest suspect at Castaic Rodeway Inn

A suspect was arrested at gunpoint Monday at the Castaic Rodeway Inn, according to LASD officials.

A deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Park Bureau requested back up at the Rodeway Inn on Castaic Road, just after 9 a.m., according to park bureau officials.

A deputy recognized a person of interest and made a call to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station to assist in the arrest.

Brad Breckenridge, deputy with LASD Parks Bureau, confirmed the joint effort to capture the suspect.

“There was someone who was detained and arrested for some outstanding warrants,” said Breckenridge, “Santa Clarita rolled out also”

The suspects identity and reasons for arrest is unknown at this time.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials did not have any information to release at this time.