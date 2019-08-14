Deputies clear soft lockdown at Valencia High

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a man after they received reports of a possible suspicious individual not far from Valencia High’s campus Wednesday.

The person was questioned after a man was seen near the campus wearing all black and clothing that reportedly covered his face.

The reported appearance of the person of interest — “wearing some sort of mask” — is what prompted law enforcement to put the campus on a brief soft lockdown of the campus Wednesday morning, as a precautionary move.

“The adult male did not go onto the school campus, and was found not to be in possession of any weapons,” according to a statement from SCV Sheriff’s Station spokeswoman Shirley Miller. “It was deemed no crime had occurred.”

Deputies ended up detaining a person they suspected might have been trying to get into a nearby storage facility — not the high school, but the scene is currently under investigation by SCV deputies, per Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

The lockdown had been lifted as of 9:40 a.m., she said.

