Deputies: husband arrested on suspicion of assault after finding wife, DJ together

A 40-year-old man who spotted his wife driving with another man was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon Tuesday afternoon.



Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports of a road-rage incident near the intersection of Railroad Avenue and Magic Mountain Parkway around 12:30 p.m., according to Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



“The family had hired a DJ for an event a couple years ago, and since that time, the husband suspected that the wife had started having an affair with the DJ,” Bauer said.



While driving to the IHOP on Bouquet Canyon Road with his 17-year-old daughter, the husband saw his wife in the car with the DJ, Bauer added.



The suspect then rammed the DJ’s car in the parking lot, and proceeded to follow the vehicle and ram the car again, forcing the victim’s car off the road, according to Bauer.



“The husband then beat him to the ground,” Bauer said.



Deputies arrested the suspect, and he was transported to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station jail, according to officials.



The suspect was charged with assault with a deadly weapon due to allegedy ramming the victim’s vehicle and for allegedy punching the victim unconscious, as well as for child endangerment as his daughter was suspected to be in the passenger seat while he allegedy rammed the vehicle on that side, Bauer added.



Los Angeles County Fire Department officials treated the victim at the scene, but no one was transported to the hospital, according to Supervisor Ed Pickett of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

