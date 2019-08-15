Deputies investigate assault near Valencia mall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating a report of an assault near the mall Thursday.

“There was a victim that was assaulted and (sustained injuries),” said Lt. Ignacio Somoano, adding the incident was still part of an active investigation.

Numerous deputies responded to the Westfield Valencia Town Center shortly after 3 p.m., Somoano said, after a report of someone being assaulted by a group of individuals.

The initial information involved a report of five possible people of interest. As of 4 p.m., deputies had already found two of the individuals, at the nearby Target, and were questioning them regarding the allegations.

The severity of the victim’s injuries was not known at this time, according to Sheriff’s Station officials.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 3:10 p.m., treated the patient and then left the scene by 3:24 p.m., according to Marvin Lim of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“They said it was a head injury, but nobody was transported,” Lim said.

