Deputies: wife arrested after allegedly attempting to hit husband with car, brick

A woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to hit her husband with her car in Canyon Country on Friday night.



Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies received reports of an alleged assault with a deadly weapon at 7:20 p.m. on Olympic Crest Drive near Whites Canyon Road, according to Lt. James Royal of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



After allegedly attempting to hit her husband with her vehicle, deputies believe the wife exited the vehicle and picked up a brick, Royal said.



The husband then locked himself within his residence while the wife attempted to kick the back door, Royal added.



“After an investigation, the woman was arrested for a domestic violence charge,” Royal said, adding, “I’m unsure of what the specifics are.”

