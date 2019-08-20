Suspects in high-speed pursuit surrender to officers in Castaic

Three suspects were taken into custody by California Highway Patrol officers in Castaic, following a vehicle pursuit Tuesday night that originated in Beverly Hills and ended in the Santa Clarita Valley.



“The vehicle and its occupants were burglary suspects out of Beverly Hills,” said CHP Officer Josh Greengard. “Beverly Hills Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle but they discontinued due to speed. Air ship stayed above them until we were able to re-engage the vehicle.”



While the pursuit reached speeds of more than 100 mph, CHP Newhall units were able to get behind the suspect’s vehicle northbound on the I-5 at Calgrove Boulevard, while another unit positioned itself ahead of the pursuit and successfully deployed a spike strip, causing the suspect’s vehicle to become disabled, Greengard added.



“They’re doing a felony stop right now,” said CHP Officer Brandt at 8:15 p.m. “The call originated from West Hollywood Sheriff’s (Station deputies) that they were chasing somebody. We stopped (the vehicle) about 15 minutes later.”



The pursuit ended with the motorist surrendering to CHP officers on the northbound I-5 freeway in Castaic, just north of Lake Hughes Road, at approximately 8:15 p.m.



All three suspects were then taken into custody, Greengard said.

