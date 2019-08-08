A Los Angeles County Fire Department truck moves quickly to scene. Katharine Lotze/The Signal

Driver injured in solo crash in Newhall Pass

One person was injured and taken to the hospital early Thursday morning, following a solo-vehicle crash in the Newhall Pass.

The incident happened shortly after 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 14, near the Interstate 5 connector lanes.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the crash eight minutes after it was reported.

“This was a solo vehicle into the center median,” Fire Department spokesman Austain Bennett 

said.

The injured driver was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall hospital.

