Driver injured in solo crash in Newhall Pass

One person was injured and taken to the hospital early Thursday morning, following a solo-vehicle crash in the Newhall Pass.



The incident happened shortly after 6:15 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Highway 14, near the Interstate 5 connector lanes.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived at the crash eight minutes after it was reported.



“This was a solo vehicle into the center median,” Fire Department spokesman Austain Bennett

said.



The injured driver was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall hospital.



