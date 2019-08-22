Driver transported to hospital after crashing into home’s garage

One person was transported to a nearby hospital after a vehicle rammed a parked car into a home’s garage Thursday afternoon.



“The call came in as a vehicle with minor structural damage to a garage,” said Marvin Lim, spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department.



The single-vehicle incident occurred at 1:50 p.m. on the 22900 block of Vista Delgado Drive, near Las Mananitas Drive and Alabastro Drive.



First responders arrived at the scene to find the car on its side with the driver trapped inside but the driver was extricated by 2:08 p.m., said Lim.



The vehicle had pushed a parked black BMW SUV into the garage door of a nearby home. There was no reported damage to the home or injuries to residents, according to Lim.



The gender and condition of the person transported to the hospital were unknown, according to fire officials.

