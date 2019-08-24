Firefighters called to oven fire in two-story apartment complex

Firefighters respond to residential fire on Oak Ridge Road Posted by Santa Clarita Valley Signal on Saturday, August 24, 2019

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel responded to a residential fire at a two-story apartment building in Newhall on Saturday.

The call came in at 4:45 p.m. on the 22000 block of Oak Ridge Road, according to officials.

“It was an oven fire,” said Fire Department Supervisor Jeremy Stafford, adding that the call had come in as light smoke showing. “We got there and there was just some smoke to get rid of.”

No injuries were reported, and there was no damage to the structure reported.