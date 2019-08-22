Firefighters save rural hilltop home from brush fire

Firefighters saved a hilltop house from burning down Thursday as fire from a fully engulfed nearby motorhome spread to the brush and swept up the hillside.



The fire broke out about 12:10 p.m, on a rural property off of Bouquet Canyon Road near Texas Canyon Road.



“We saved the house but not the mobile trailer,” Capt. Randy Gee of the Los Angeles County Fire Department said as firefighters were still positioned on the charred hillside below the ranch-style home.



The fire, which burned about a quarter of an acre, was stopped about 10 feet from the front porch.



Updates to follow.

