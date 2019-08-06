Four teens detained after man robbed of sunglasses in Newhall

Four teens were detained shortly before noon Tuesday on suspicion of jumping a man and stealing his sunglasses.



The man suffered minor injuries in the scuffle and was treated by paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department at the scene.



The incident happened shortly after 11 a.m. in the area of 15th Street and Railroad Avenue.



Shortly after it was reported, four juveniles were detained by deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, said Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“This is being classified as a robbery,” she said, describing the stolen property as sunglasses.



The victim was described only as a man between 20 and 30 years of age who works at one of the businesses in the area.



The four teens were taken to the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



