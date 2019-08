Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station responded to reports of a burglary in Canyon Country on Tuesday afternoon.



The call came in around 3:30 p.m. of a residential burglary on Dorothy Street, according to Lt. Leo Bauer of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



The suspect allegedly stole handguns from the residence, Bauer added.



As of 6:30 p.m., the investigation remained ongoing and no suspect information was available, according to Bauer.