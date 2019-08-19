Henry Mayo prepares for Friday’s health fair

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is scheduled to hold a health fair from 7:30-10:30 a.m. Friday in an effort to showcase the hospital’s expanded range of health classes and screenings.

The health fair is to be held at the Newhall Community Center, located at 22421 Market St. in Newhall, according to a news release. In addition to the myriad of health screenings that will be offered Friday, the health fair will feature informational booths on stroke, diabetes and nutrition, along with CPR lessons, an interactive medical inflatable lungs exhibit and an “Ask the Pharmacist” session.

Attendees can also bring a list of medications and vitamins and have an on-site pharmacist review them for concerns and possible adverse interactions.

The health fair is open to all members of the community, and admission and health screenings are free with no appointment necessary.

“We look forward to welcoming Santa Clarita residents to our new, expanded health fair,” said Emily Kim, Henry Mayo marketing and community benefit specialist. “Our hope is to expand the reach of our screening and education efforts.”

Residents can visit henrymayo.com/classes-events or call 661-200-1306 for more information.

