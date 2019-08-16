Homicide detectives notified about two suspects detained in Canyon Country

Homicide detectives have been called in for two suspects detained in connection with a shooting that happened outside of the SCV.



Shortly after 9:30 a.m. Friday, deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station stopped a car on Sierra Highway, at Via Princessa, after having “run the plates,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.



“Deputies ran the plates and that gave them a hit, and the case was entered as a felony,” she said.



“We are referring all questions about this to homicide,” said Lt. Eric Lasko of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.



Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Homicide Bureau are expected in the SCV after having been notified.



The “prior” case was being handled by a law enforcement agency outside of the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s jurisdiction.



