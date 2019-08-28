LAPD crash at Castaic traffic circle

An unmarked Los Angeles Police Department SUV and a civilian vehicle collided in Castaic while traveling through the traffic circle at Hasley Canyon Road and The Old Road, Wednesday morning.

A black Mitsubishi Mirage was pushed onto the sidewalk, just missing light posts and telephone poles near a heavily used traffic circle shared by motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

Witnesse snapping photos on the scene of a vehicle crash between LAPD and civilian motorist Wednesday morning. Gilbert Bernal The Signal

Dustin Lee Hughes, a cyclist in the area, saw the incident happen while on his morning ride, around 8:39 a.m. “I saw the tail end of that car up on the curb and the officer stopped.”

Sgt. Kevin Pack, with the California Highway Patrol, provided further information about the crash involving an unmarked LAPD vehicle.

“A two-vehicle traffic collision occurred within the traffic circle, non-injury,” said Pack, “It was an all-black Explorer LAPD-owned vehicle versus a Mitsubishi. My understanding is that they were on their way to work.”

CHP officer investigating vehicle crash between LAPD and civilian motorist Wednesday morning. Gilbert Bernal The Signal

CHP officers investigated at the scene, taking measurements and diverting traffic around the crash.

The driver of the unmarked LAPD vehicle was not at the scene while CHP conducted their investigation just after 9 am.

No cause for the crash has been determined at the time.