LASD offers back-to-school safety reminders

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials shared safety advice for parents, staff and students for the first day of school in the 2019 fall semester.

Patrol and motor deputies are expected to be patrolling Santa Clarita Valley to ensure motorists are being safe and are in compliance with the law, for the back-to-school season, according to LASD officials.

Recommended driving tips:

Slow down. Be mindful of school zones. Always stop for a crossing guard holding up a stop sign, and following directions. Near schools, watch out for bicyclists and pedestrians. If a school bus is stopped and flashing red lights, you must stop from either direction until the lights stop flashing and children have safely crossed the road.

Deputies are also advising that parents practice these driving tips for pick-ups and drop-offs:

Heads Up

Avoid any distracted driving (no cell phones, eating, putting on make-up, etc.)

Be alert; children often are unpredictable, and they tend to ignore hazards and take risks

Drop-Off

Allow extra time for morning drop-off; plan to arrive early, not a minute before the bell rings

If the school has a “Valet Drop-Off Program,” please take advantage and use it

Have patience, and extend courtesy to other motorists, pedestrians

Use designated crosswalks when walking to school; no cutting in between cars to save time

Stop/Park Legally

Do not stop or park in posted zones where it is prohibited

Don’t park in crosswalks/intersections

Don’t illegally double park; it blocks visibility for other children and vehicles

Don’t park/stop in fire lanes

Don’t block residential (private) driveways

Don’t stop or park in or blocking handicap spaces

If you park in a handicap space without a placard, the fine is $393

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Station deputies are looking forward to another great school year, and reminding motorists to be mindful of school zones and school buses carrying our children.

The community can expect the local deputies to be paying close attention to school zones and the safe operation of vehicles throughout the Santa Clarita Valley.