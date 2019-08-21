Man arrested in Canyon Country charged with double murder in South L.A. drive-by shooting

A Lancaster man arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Canyon Country was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder in connection with a drive-by shooting in South Los Angeles that left two men dead.



Jonathan Charles Johnson, 27, is accused of killing Jose Flores and Alfredo Carrera, both 24, on Aug. 14, less than 48 hours before he was pulled over by a deputy with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Sierra Highway, at Via Princessa.



Johnson was also charged with two other felony counts, including a charge of attempted murder for allegedly trying to kill Joel Rosas and with shooting from a motor vehcile, according to the felony complaint filed Tuesday with the Los Angeles Superior Court.



Prosecutors also allege that the crimes were carried out “for the benefit of, at the direction of, and in association with a criminal street gang with the specific intent to promote, further and assist in criminal conduct by gang members,” according to the felony complaint.

On Wednesday, Aug. 14, just after 7 p.m., deputies from Century Sheriff’s Station responded to the 1100 block of East 68th Street in the unincorporated area of Los Angeles regarding a call of gunshot victims, according to a news release issued by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon arrival, they discovered two men suffering from gunshot wounds, the report said.



One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene. The second was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. A third male victim suffering from a gunshot wound was transported to a hospital, where he was treated and released.

Investigators have learned the two deceased victims were standing outside a parked car along the residential street, where the suspect’s vehicle allegedly drove up and a passenger opened fire, striking both men.



The suspect shot the third victim a short distance away as the vehicle sped away westbound on East 68th Street, according to the news release.



The two men killed in the attack were identified as Velazquez and Carrera, both of Los Angeles.



Both men died as a result of gunshot wounds after being shot in the torso, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

