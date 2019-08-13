Milk Drive supports National Breastfeeding Awareness Month

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital announced a Donor Breast Milk Drive this month to support National Breastfeeding Awareness Month, which is recognized in the month of August.



In partnership with Mother’s Milk Bank, Henry Mayo’s Lactation Services Department is holding its Donor Breast Milk Drive from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29 at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, located at 24525 Town Center Drive in Valencia, according to a news release. Only frozen milk can be accepted.

“While human breast milk is beneficial for all newborns, it is especially helpful for at-risk premature infants who are in neonatal intensive care units,” hospital officials said in the release, adding: “Because of its immunologic components, breast milk offers protection from potentially life-threatening infections,” and provides optimal nutrition while also promoting growth and tissue healing.



If mothers are not able to supply the amount of breast milk that’s needed to support their babies in the NICU, then outside sources like milk banks become “life-savers,” according to the release.



This is why the hospital is very pleased to offer local moms the opportunity to donate their extra milk to babies in need, said May Beth Sweet, Lactation Program Coordinator at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. “We are so grateful to our donors who are providing human milk to help nourish and support the tiniest NICU babies across our state. It really does take a village.”



Donor screenings will be available onsite, officials said, and interested residents can visit henrymayo.com/lactationservices or call 661-200-1515 for more information.

