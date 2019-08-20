Minor injuries reported in pileup crash on Highway 14

A traffic collision on Highway 14 Tuesday night involving multiple vehicles resulted in one vehicle overturned, but no one trapped.



The call came in as a vehicle overturned with occupants trapped just after 9 p.m. on the southbound Highway 14, just north of Placerita Canyon Road, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Supervisor Imy McBride.



“There were reports of eight vehicles involved, one overturned,” McBride said. “When we arrived on scene nobody was trapped.”



Two crash victims received “basic life support” by paramedic squads on the scene and were transported to the hospital, McBride added.



The No. 3 and 4 lanes remained closed as Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel stayed to treat any injuries, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Elizabeth Kravig.

