Motorist killed in Saugus van crash identified

A spokesman for the Coroner’s Office identified a motorist who died Saturday in hospital the morning after a Friday crash in Saugus.



The deceased man is 70-year-old Richard Aspen Pittman, of San Fernando, said Lt. Larry Dietz of the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.



“The investigator isn’t done with the examination,” Dietz said Monday evening, noting the cause of death has yet to be determined.



Pittman was rushed to the hospital late Friday afternoon following a single-vehicle traffic crash on Bouquet Canyon Road at Wellston Road, just south of Plum Canyon Road, in Saugus.



The crash happened shortly before 4:40 p.m. when a van bearing the markings “True 3D Sound” hit a light pole on Bouquet.



The call came in initially as a van that had struck a light pole with one person being trapped as a result, according to Michael Pittman, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department said Friday.



Paramedics dispatched to the worked for 30 minutes to free the driver pinned inside the van.



“The driver was reported to be out of the vehicle at 5:10 p.m.,” Pittman said Friday..

The driver was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital where he died early the next morning.

Pittman, who went by his middle name Aspen, ran a renowned sound company, Aspen Pittman Designs, which specialized in microphones and guitar amplifiers.



