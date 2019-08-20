Newhall residents experience power outage

Approximately 1,617 residents in Newhall are experiencing a power outage due to an unknown cause Tuesday evening, according to Southern California Edison.



The outage was first reported at around 5 p.m., affecting residents near Old Orchard Road and the surrounding area, according to Edison’s website.



The notice posted on the utility’s website indicated workers were still trying to determine what caused the power outage, and an estimated time for restoration of power is not available at this time.



This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

