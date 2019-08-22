No injuries in overturned vehicle crash

A traffic collision in Canyon Country late Thursday afternoon left one vehicle flipped on its side but resulted in no one being hurt.



Shortly before 5:10 p.m., two vehicles collided on Soledad Canyon Road at Whites Canyon Road, overturning one of them.



Paramedics with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to reports of the crash and the possibility that one of the drivers was trapped.



“No one was trapped and no was taken to the hospital,” Fire Department Supervisor Melanie Flores said.



