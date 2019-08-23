NSD officials set to discuss facilities master plan, Old Orchard 50th anniversary

Among the number of topics they plan to discuss at their Tuesday night meeting, Newhall School District officials plan to review their facilities master plan as well as recognize the 50th anniversary of Old Orchard Elementary School.

A topic that NSD board President Sue Solomon says is of a high priority on Tuesday is the Facility Master Plans presentation.

“We’re going to interview three companies to put together for the district an updated master facilities plan,” said Solomon. “And that’s something that will give us a hard look at our schools, what we can repair, what needs to be completely changed out, different types of systems to help us prioritize projects for when we get the facilities bond money from California.”

Solomon added that it will also give the board further insight into what the school board can look at in the future when other school bonds become available.

“It will give us a very in-depth overview of where our facilities look like, from the infrastructure to the buildings,” she said.

Additionally, board members will be finalizing an official resolution recognizing Old Orchard’s 50th anniversary. The school opened Sept. 8, 1969.

The resolution recognizes Old Orchard Community as a “Beacon of the Community” and highlights the California State Distinguished School recognition it received in 2006 and 2012. The resolution also touches on the recently launched Dual Language Immersion Program at Old Orchard being the first of its kind in the district, and how the staff has collectively committed themselves to “ensuring all students achieve at high levels.”

“(The resolution) formalizes the celebration, encapsulates it and the achievements of the school,” said Solomon.

Additionally, the board will vote on whether to nominate Solomon for the California School Board Association Member of the Year Award. Solomon was named the statewide winner of the 2019 Ferd Kiesel Memorial Distinguished Service Award, and Tuesday’s nomination is another that applauds Solomon for her advocacy on behalf of parents and families.

“It’s an honor to be thought of and nominated, but the biggest honor is the recognition by the community that they’ve given me their trust to be on the Newhall School District board.”

The regular board meeting is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Newhall School District office, located at 25375 Orchard Village Road.