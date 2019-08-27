Overturned cement truck causes delays on Sierra Highway

California Highway Patrol officers responded to an overturned cement truck that overturned at the intersection of Sierra Hwy and Davenport Road on Tuesday morning.

CHP dispatch officers received a call just before 8 a.m. about a big-rig that was on its passenger side and sprawled out on Sierra Highway, right before Davenport.

Engineer Casas with the LACoFD along with other fire personnel investigate fluids spilling from overturned cement truck on Davenport Rd. and Sierra Hwy. Gilbert Bernal The Signal

The driver walked away from the crash and was cleared of injuries by medical personnel from American Medical Rescue on the scene.

CHP Officer Eric Priessman confirmed there was no hazardous materials in the truck’s cargo.

“There’s nothing leaking from it, as of 9:04 (a.m.), it’s still on our log, so the call is still open, “ said Priessman, “They got two tow units out there trying to upright a fully loaded cement truck.”

Commuters driving near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Davenport Road were slightly delayed while CHP and fire officials diverted traffic around the downed truck.

A driver who wished to remain anonymous was traveling behind the truck when it rolled over.

Deputy Acosta with the LASD takes a statement from a witness who was there when the truck rolled over at the intersection of Davenport Rd. and Sierra Hwy Tuesday morning. Gilbert Bernal The Signal

“As I was coming down Davenport towards Sierra Highway, I could smell that his brakes were burning, and then, as we got closer to the stop sign, you could see the smoke coming out … from his brakes, and as he was trying to stop, the trailer was fishtailing and it appeared he wasn’t able to stop.”