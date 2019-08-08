Photo capture gone wrong leads to teen stuck in cement structure

Sometimes it’s just not worth it for social media post — that’s the lesson two Santa Clarita teens learned after one of them plummeted 12 feet down a cement structure near San Francisquito Creek Trail on Thursday night.



“Don’t do it for the ‘Gram,” the 15-year-old said, referring to posts on the social media network Instagram, after he was rescued by first responders.



Both firefighters and deputies at the scene of his fall Thursday night cautioned against the climb he attempted, which was near the entrance of the trail on Summerhill Lane. Fortunately, the teen only received a couple of scratches on his arms and ears.



The teenager was hanging out with his 17-year-old buddy atop a structure that serves as part of a nearby water system, around sunset.



“We were skateboarding in the area and went up there to take some pictures,” the teen said. “When I fell in, it was so sudden, I saw myself falling almost in slow motion. It was so scary. There was no way for me to get out.”



Luckily, his friend was nearby to call 911.



The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a teenager stuck in a confined space around 8 p.m. near McBean Parkway and Decoro Drive, according to fire spokesman Martin Rangel. First responders had trouble finding the teenager but were able to rescue him soon after being stuck for about 20 minutes.



“When you’re on the 5 freeway and I call and (his friend) answers that, ‘Your son is bleeding, but he’s fine,’ and then I call a second time and hear sirens, I’m like ‘Oh my gosh,’” said the boy’s mother, who was glad the injuries weren’t more serious. “I’m just thankful he’s OK now.”



Firefighters and deputies on scene advised not to climb the nearby structure to avoid similar instances.

