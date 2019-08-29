September brings new, featured events to Old Town Newhall as the city of Santa Clarita’s [email protected] continues each week through October.



September events, which are free to attend, are expected to include a variety show, salsa dancing lessons, a “Pirates of Santa Clarita” SENSES Block party and more.



The monthly 10 by 10 variety show at The MAIN starts the month on Sept. 5 by giving performers the opportunity to take the stage for 10 minutes at a time, performing acts such as music, comedy, dancing and storytelling.



D’Wilfri DanceArt and Entertainment in conjunction with the Ford Theatre Foundation are set to host JAM Sessions at the Newhall Community Center on Sept. 12 for those interested in learning salsa.



The “Pirates of Santa Clarita” SENSES Block Party on Sept. 19 celebrates National Speak Like a Pirate Day with a treasure hunt down Main Street, leading to a pirate party.



Also on Sept. 19, The MAIN is scheduled to host its second annual Photo Competition with the Community Hiking Club, focused on wildfires, including the destruction, recovery and fires themselves.



The Note by Note music night is set to wrap up the month’s events on Sept. 26 with bands, duos and soloists performing a variety of genres, including rock, folk, Celtic, Americana, blues, jazz, country, experimental, western and more.



Guests are invited to enjoy the free weekly entertainment on Main Street in Old Town Newhall every Thursday evening now through October. For more information about the city of Santa Clarita’s [email protected] events, visit ThursdaysAtNewhall.com or contact the city’s Arts and Events Office at 661-250-3787.

