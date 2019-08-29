Two power outages hit 3400 Canyon Country residents

Two separate outages in the Canyon Country area affected 3,422 residents Thursday night, according to Southern California Edison officials.

“Looks like there were two outages at the same time, both of them were at 7:33 p.m. this evening,” said Susan Cox, spokeswoman for SoCal Edison.

The first outage reportedly affected 3,088 in Canyon Country, and power was restored at 8:47 p.m., Cox said.

The second outage affected 334 residents also in Canyon Country, and all their power was restored at 9:27 p.m., Cox added.

“The cause for both of them is unknown at this time,” she added.

