SCV alumni making strides in NFL

Heading into Week 2 of the NFL preseason, rookies, veterans and undrafted players are all trying to put their best foot forward in order to make the best impressions and make the final roster for any of the 32 teams in the league.



Hart grad and former College of the Canyons and Arizona State University wide receiver Tim White signed a reserve/future contract with the New York Jets in January after appearing in seven games in 2018 throughout the preseason and regular season with the Baltimore Ravens.



In his second year in the league, White finished catching six passes for 104 yards.



In the Jets’ first preseason matchup against the New York Giants, a 31-22 loss, White was targeted four times with no catches, but managed to record one tackle in the contest.



White is developing a rapport with third and fourth string quarterbacks, Davis Webb and Luke Falk in practice, but is still trying to build a relationship with the Jets projected starter Sam Darnold.



White is currently listed as the No. 4 wide receiver behind Robby Anderson, Quincy Enunwa and Jamison Crowder on the Jets’ depth chart and is currently trying to separate himself from receivers Josh Bellamy, Deontay Burnett and Deonte Thompson to make the final 53-man roster.



Leon Jacobs



In his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the outside linebacker made 12 appearances throughout the 2018-19 season, starting in three games, and finished with 21 total tackles (16 solo).



The Golden Valley alumnus is listed as the co-starter alongside James Onwualu, but after Onwualu went down with a season-ending knee injury, Jacobs is assumed to take over the lead role.



In the Jaguars first preseason game against the Ravens, Jacobs recorded two total tackles (one solo) in a 29-0 loss.



Tedric Thompson



Entering his third season with the Seattle Seahawks, the free safety made a considerable difference in 2018. Appearing in 14 games, starting in 10 of them, Thompson recorded 57 total (41 solo), three pass deflections and one forced fumble.



Thompson, a Valencia alumnus, was named the starter after veteran safety Earl Thomas broke his leg in Week 4 and with Thomas departing for Baltimore ahead of the 2019-20 season, Thompson is expected to continue with the starting role in 2019.



Trent Irwin



The Miami Dolphins rookie receiver and Hart graduate is making a case for himself after the strong performance in training camp and in his first NFL preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.



Irwin was targeted twice, catching both passes for 32 yards in the Dolphins’ 34-27 home win.



Domata Peko



The 13-year NFL veteran defensive tackle and College of the Canyons alumnus spent the last two seasons with the Denver Broncos after beginning his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals and has accrued 589 tackles (309 solo), 20 sacks, 14 pass deflections, three forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries in 201 games.



Peko is currently a free agent but could be a key pickup for the Arizona Cardinals after defensive linemen Darius Philon was released following an incident in May.



Jason Pierre-Paul



Entering his 10th season in the NFL and second with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Pierre-Paul is slotted as the fifth-string outside linebacker after starting in all 16 games last season combining for 68 total tackles (48 solo), 12.5 sacks, two pass deflections and one forced fumble.



The former Canyons player has recorded 491 total tackles (358 solo), 71 sacks, 49 pass deflections, 14 forced fumbles, two interceptions, two touchdowns and one safety over the first nine years with the New York Giants and Buccaneers.

