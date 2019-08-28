SCV natives shine in academics

Miami University

Former Stevenson Ranch resident Ethan Klein has been named to the dean’s list at Miami University after a successful spring semester.



Klein, who is majoring in geology and environmental science at the Ohio-based university, finished with a ranking in the top 20% of his division during the second semester of the 2018-2019 school year, according to a news release. Interested residents can view all of the students who made the dean and president’s lists by visiting bit.ly/2KYCWk2.

St. Olaf College

Santa Clarita native Madison Maynard was recognized with a spot on the St. Olaf College dean’s list for her work during the spring 2019 semester.



St. Olaf’s dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale, according to a news release.



Oregon State

Oregon State University released the names of the more than 5,000 students who made the school’s scholastic honor roll during the 2019 spring semester, and three local residents have earned a place.



A total of 1,327 students earned a 4.0 grade point average, while another 4,352 earned a 3.5 or better to make the listing, according to a news release from the college. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of coursework.



Santa Clarita native Jenna Mears earned a straight-A average and Claire Williams secured a B-plus average, the release stated. Former Valencia resident and freshman Zachary Semko also made the list.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock congratulated Canyon Country native Marc Glidden for receiving his degree last semester.



Glidden graduated with a doctor of philosophy in criminal justice during the spring 2019 semester and received one of the estimated 1,360 degrees and certificates that were awarded during the ceremony, a news release stated.