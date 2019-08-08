SCV residents appointed as county water advisers

L.A. County supervisors recently named two Santa Clarita Valley residents to a steering committee expected to weigh in on water priorities this week.



Jason Gibbs, a mechanical engineer with GP Strategies Inc., and Wayne Crawford, president of Santa Clarita Concrete, were both named as advisers to the Safe Clean Water Program Watershed Area Steering Committees for Los Angeles County.



Jason Gibbs

The steering committee is expected to develop guidelines and select programs that would prioritize funding through Measure W. The Safe, Clean Water Act — a parcel tax for impermeable surfaces — was approved by voters by a 69.45% margin on Nov. 6, 2018.



Gibbs was appointed as a community stakeholder, and Crawford joins Gibbs on the committee, which directs funds earmarked for environmental improvement, as an at-large community member. Both men are also members of the Valley Industry Association, a local business-advocacy group.



Gibbs is expected to represent business on the five-member committee for the Santa Clara River and Antelope Valley.



“I look forward to serving the people of Santa Clarita and ensuring that Measure W funds are utilized efficiently and effectively on projects that will benefit our community,” Gibbs was quoted as saying in a news release issued Tuesday. “Expanding our water supply by capturing and cleaning stormwater will serve as a vital resource for Los Angeles County and all of its residents.”

Wayne Crawford

The special tax applies to parcels located in the Los Angeles County Flood Control District, throughout most of Los Angeles County, at a rate of 2.5 cents per square foot of impermeable area.



This encompasses paved or built-in surfaces — like concrete patios and driveways — that prevent stormwater and urban runoff from entering the earth.

