SCV supports Hart Park at Silents Under the Stars

Silents Under the Stars, the annual William S. Hart Park fundraiser, once again showcased a silent film from the park’s eponymous star Saturday.

Presented by Friends of Hart Park, the event featured a screening of “Square Deal Sanderson” in celebration of the film’s 100th anniversary. The film starred Hart, with accompanying live music by Ray Lowe under the oaks at Hart Hall.

“Without remembering our history, who are we?” said Santa Clarita Councilwoman Laurene Weste, a member of the Friends of Hart Park. “Your history is what roots you to the best of what we’ve had, and helps us look forward to the best that we can be.”

The event was $50 a ticket and included food, drinks and live music, as well as a silent auction. This is the largest fundraiser of the year for Friends of Hart Park, nearly bringing in $10,000 annually, and all proceeds from the event will benefit Hart Park and the Hart Park barnyard animals, according to Weste.

Over 200 people were in attendance this year, according to event chair Nancy Gallardo.

“The fundraising efforts go towards the park, in the maintenance of the grounds, the buildings, getting feed and care for the animals, as well as the improvements to Hart Hall,” said Gallardo. “We’re actually trying to make this a major event destination.”

The event also honored longtime board member Sherron Blowers, who had also spent time as an organizer of past Silents.

“I never expected this award for all the service I’ve done,” said Blowers. “This means so much to me, and I can’t tell you how much the park and people associated with it have meant to me. All I can say is that I’m very, very touched.”

Tours of Hart Mansion were also given to those in attendance before dinner was served. The Grateful Dudes provided live bluegrass music.

“When people come to this event,” Weste said, “they’re essentially allowing us to keep the park open, as well as the types of events and things people want to do.”