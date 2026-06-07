Summer Fun Times Around Santa Clarita 

As summer beckons in Santa Clarita Valley, families can dive into a vibrant lineup of camps, concerts, and cultural festivities designed to make the season unforgettable. From Camp Clarita’s action-packed days of swimming and field trips to free Concerts in the Park featuring tributes to Selena and Aerosmith — and themed block parties in Old Town Newhall — there’s something for every age and interest.

Camp Clarita

Running through the heart of summer, Camp Clarita gives children ages 3–12 a structured day packed with games, crafts, drama, swimming and local field trips at several sites across the city. The season runs from June 15 through August 7, with the Little Adventures Camp for ages 3-5; the Ranger Camp for ages 5-8; and the Explorer Camp for ages 9-12. For more information, call (661) 250-3769 or visit campclarita.com.

Sunshine Day Camp

Based at multiple elementary-school sites, Sunshine Day Camp offers a traditional summer-day-camp experience for TK–6th grade students, with themed weeks, guest entertainers and optional field trips. The season runs late June through early August, closed July 3 and August 7, with camp hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. Locations include Fair Oaks Ranch, Oak Hills, Stevenson Ranch and Valencia Valley.

For more information, call (661) 254-2687 or visit sunshinedaycamp.com/programs/summer-camp.

Paseo Club

The Paseo Club in Valencia offers two summer-day-camp option for kids who enjoy a mix of sports, pool time and games. Two summer camps run weekdays from June 15 through August 7, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The “summer movement” camp for children 5-12 offers activities including Pickleball, yoga, tennis, pool time, Zumba and meditation. Highlights of the summer tennis camp for ages 6-16 include learning the proper fundamentals and how to improve strokes.

For more information, call (661) 257-0044 or visit www.thepaseoclub.com.

Cal Elite Gymnastics Summer Camp

Young athletes interested in gymnastics can enroll in Cal Elite Gymnastics Summer Camp, which runs from June through August with sessions from 8 a.m. to noon; and noon to 3 p.m. Instructors guide campers through tumbling, obstacle-course work and games, emphasizing both skill development and fun.

For more information, call (661) 255-7244 or visit calelite.com/santa-clarita.

Trinity Summer Camp

Trinity Summer Camp at Trinity Classical Academy in Valencia offers a faith-based day-camp experience for students completing TK–6th grade, with a schedule that runs weekdays from June 8 through August 7. The program includes Bible lessons, sports, arts, science activities, water-day fun and off-site field trips.

For more information, call (661) 296-2601 or visit www.trinityclassicalacademy.com/summer-camp.

City Pool Openings and Aquatics Programs

Santa Clarita’s outdoor pools open for the summer on June 15, with registration for aquatics programs beginning at 10 a.m. on May 19. The City’s Aquatics Division runs youth-swim programs and recreational swim sessions at several locations, including the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center, Santa Clarita Park Pool, Newhall Park Pool, Valencia Meadows Park Pool and North Oaks Park Pool.

For more information, call the Santa Clarita Aquatic Center at (661) 250-3740; or visit santaclarita.gov/aquatics.

Concerts in the Park

Each summer, the City of Santa Clarita brings free live music to the valley with Concerts in the Park, held under the stars at Central Park. This summer’s tribute band lineup includes Selena, Abba, Aerosmith, Elton John and The Police.

The lineup runs from July 11 through August 29, with Saturday-night shows beginning at 7 p.m. and food trucks arriving by 5 p.m. Events take place on Fields 7 and 8 at Central Park, 27150 Bouquet Canyon Road in Santa Clarita. Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, pack a picnic and enjoy an evening with friends, family and neighbors.

For more information, visit santaclarita.gov/arts-and-culture/events/concerts-in-the-park.

Celebrate Series in Canyon Country

The Celebrate Series at Canyon Country Community Center — a free, family-friendly cultural event series — returns this summer with cultural “Celebrate” nights on the second Friday of each month from June through August. In June, the theme is Indonesia; in July, Argentina; and in August, Jamaica. Each evening features international music and dance, food trucks and activities for children.

Guests can pick up a elebrate Passport during their first event, and collect a new stamp each time they attend. Each stamp earns an entry into the Celebrate Raffle, with prizes inspired by the countries featured throughout the series. Winners will be contacted after the final event in September.

The Canyon Country Community Center is located at 18410 Sierra Highway in Santa Clarita. For more information, call (661) 259-2489 or visit santaclarita.gov/celebrate.

SENSES Block Party in Old Town Newhall

Old Town Newhall hosts the SENSES Block Party on the third Thursday of each summer month from 7 to 10 p.m., turning Main Street into a lively, family-friendly festival. Summer dates are June 18 (“Honey, I Shrunk SENSES”), July 16 (“Christmas in July”) and August 20 (“Time Machine”).

Guests can grab a drink from the on-street bar, dance the night away to high energy performers, and order a bite from the food trucks or local restaurants.

Block party events take place in Old Town Newhall on Main Street, generally between 24400-24500 Main Street. For more information, visit oldtownnewhall.com/senses-block-party.

Vasquez Rocks Twilight Hike

For a unique late-summer outing, the Vasquez Rocks Natural Area will host a guided Twilight Hike on Aug. 25 from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m., offering visitors a chance to explore the iconic landscape under the soft light of dusk and the rising full moon.

Led by trained staff and volunteers, these 90-minute interpretive hikes highlight the area’s rich natural and cultural history, with themes that may include geology, local wildlife, plant life, and the human stories tied to the park. The program is designed to be engaging and collaborative, making it a good fit for families and curious explorers of all ages. (Note: trails are not currently stroller-accessible.)

The program is free, though advance online registration is required for each participant, as space is limited. Minors must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Attendees can sign up for one hike or return for multiple sessions throughout the season.

Because the hike takes place during twilight hours, participants are encouraged to dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes suitable for uneven terrain, and bring water and a flashlight. The program is weather-dependent, and registered participants will receive updates via email. Alcohol and smoking are not permitted.

The event will be held at Vasquez Rocks Natural Area, located at 10700 Escondido Canyon Road in Agua Dulce. A parking and program map will be provided upon registration.

While the hike is free, donations are welcomed to support the Vasquez Rocks Nature Center Associates, a nonprofit organization that helps fund animal care and park programs.

For more information, call (661) 268-0840 or email [email protected]. 