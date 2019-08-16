SCV Youth Project celebrates grant

The Santa Clarita Valley Youth Project was one of nine California nonprofits awarded grants totaling $27,000 from Bank of the Sierra this month.

Bank of Sierra awards grants that are worth $1,000 to $5,000 to dozens of nonprofit organizations each quarter as part of its Sierra Grant program, according to a news release. Since its inception in 2004, the Sierra Grant Program has donated more than $2 million to organizations that improve local communities, including $62,500 this year.

The Sierra Grant awarded to Santa Clarita Valley Youth Project was worth $2,500 and will be used to help its Education and Counseling Program for Youth, which provides free mental health resources to teenagers by facilitating support groups, one-on-one counseling and crisis intervention education and outreach, the release states.

“It’s important to give back to our communities, and I’m always thrilled when we can help support organizations that do such wonderful work in the cities we serve,” said Kevin McPhaill, Bank of the Sierra’s president and chief executive officer. “The Sierra Grant program has allowed us to give back to our communities for over 15 years.”

Nonprofits that wish to apply for a Sierra Grant can pick up an instructional brochure at any Bank of the Sierra branch or visit bankofthesierra.com/resources/sierra_grant_program.