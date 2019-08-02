Secretary of State releases fundraising totals

The California Secretary of State’s office has released the most recent fundraising totals for the 2020 election cycle this week, meaning the public now has an opportunity to see how much money candidates have secured for their state Assembly and Senate campaigns.

The latest financial reports are from a reporting period lasting from Jan. 1 through June 30, according to the Secretary of State’s website, and the reports list the total contributions received in the period, along with a candidate’s expenditures and ending cash amount.

Smith

Assemblywoman Christy Smith, D-Santa Clarita, received nearly $430,000 in total contributions during the current election cycle, which was more than any other local incumbent during the same time period, according to the Secretary of State. Smith spent $64,000 during that time, and the first-year assemblywoman is left with $369,000 in cash on hand.

Lackey

Smith’s Assembly colleague, Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, received more than $154,000 in campaign contributions since the beginning of this year, according to the incumbent’s financial reports, which can be found online.



Lackey spent about $39,000 on campaign expenditures, and he has close to $175,000 in cash on hand.

Stern

With nearly $898,000 in cash on hand, State Sen. Henry Stern, D-Canoga Park, has the largest war chest among local incumbents, according to CalAcess. The senator has received about $230,000 in contributions so far during this year’s election period and has spent a little more than $70,000 this reporting period.

Wilk

Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, secured nearly $273,000 in contributions for his re-election campaign in 2020, according to the Secretary of State. Wilk spent about $64,000 since Jan. 1, and has more than 452,000 in cash on hand.

