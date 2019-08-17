Sheriff’s Station plans SCV bicycle, pedestrian safety operation

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is set to take part in a bicycle and pedestrian safety enforcement operation this week.

The operation is set to take place on Thursday, Aug. 22, from 7 to 11 a.m. and, according to law enforcement officials, deputies will be looking for violations made by bicyclists, drivers and pedestrians that put roadway users at risk.

“These violations include drivers speeding, making illegal turns, failing to yield to pedestrians in crosswalks, failing to stop for signs and signals or any other dangerous violation,” said a press release issued Saturday about the operation.

Deputies will also look for pedestrians who cross the street illegally or fail to yield to drivers who have the right of way, as well as bike riders who fail to comply with traffic laws.

During a pedestrian-safety operation held in March of this year, close to three dozen motorists were issued citations in a week, and out of 34 motorists cited, seven of those involved allegations that the motorist failed to yield to a pedestrian. The week-long operation was held following two pedestrian-versus-vehicle fatal collisions that had occurred in 48 hours.

“Whether you are on foot, behind the wheel or on a bike, you play a part in roadway safety,” said Sgt. Robert Hill of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. “Understanding the rules of the road using all modes of transportation helps ensure we all get to our destination safely.”

For more information about how to travel safely on the roads, or to learn more about what is required of you as a driver, bicyclist or pedestrian, the SCV Sheriff’s Station has encouraged residents to visit the California Office of Traffic Safety’s website at gosafelyca.org.