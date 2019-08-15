Smith’s co-authored ‘Share Our Values’ film tax credit advances

A California bill co-authored by Assemblywoman Christy Smith that would give tax breaks to film productions that move out of states with restrictive abortion laws has cleared a hurdle in the state Senate.



The proposed legislation, Assembly Bill 1442, would cover five years with a $50 million allocation per year for the relocation of film production to California from states seeking to restrict women’s reproductive rights, according to the office of Assemblywoman Luz Rivas, D-Arleta, who authored the bill.



AB 1442 was introduced following decisions by states such as Georgia and Alabama seeking to outlaw abortions.



“The same states that have systematically lured film productions from California are continuing their historical assaults on women’s rights,” said Rivas. “As these attacks on women take place, AB 1442 provides the film industry an opportunity to stand with women and share our values while bringing critical jobs back to the state.”



On Wednesday, the Senate Governance and Finance Committee approved the bill by a 5-2 vote and is now headed to the Senate Appropriations Committee.



Smith and Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, voted in support of AB 1442, according to LegInfo, a website that tracks legislation in Sacramento.

“I am proud to coauthor and support Assemblymember Luz Rivas’ AB 1442, which will give tax credits to film productions that share California’s values of protecting a woman’s health care freedom,” Smith said Thursday. “This bill will also bring entertainment job opportunities critical for economic development to the 38th Assembly District — in the city of Santa Clarita alone, 6,000 residents are involved with the entertainment industry. I was heartened to see the measure clear a key hurdle this week and hope the governor signs this bill into law.”