Solo vehicle drives off 14 freeway, driver transported

A single vehicle drove off Highway 14 Tuesday, prompting an immediate response from emergency personnel.

The vehicle went off the busy highway near the southbound on-ramp at Placerita Canyon Road at approximately 1:20 p.m., according to officials with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“The call came in as possible persons trapped, and (California Highway Patrol) had reported the call,” said Fire Department Spokesperson Austin Bennett. “It appears that the person is out of the vehicle, no persons trapped, and they’re waiting for a tow truck.”

The driver of the vehicle was eventually transported to a local area hospital, according to Bennett.

CHP officials said they had no requests to halt traffic as first responders worked at the scene.