STREAM to host kids challenge

STREAM Kids Expo, a nonprofit created to challenge kids, is hosting a Back 2 School Bash for kids age 5 to 15 on Saturday.



The event is part of STREAM’s Kids Conquer Challenges, which are one-day events designed to test children both physically and mentally, focusing primarily on health and wellness, according to event organizers.



Niamani Knight, a senior at Saugus High School, founded STREAM, which stands for science, technology, reading, engineering, arts and manufacturing, in 2014, when she was only 13.



Knight’s goal is to bridge the gap between students and STREAM subjects by providing interactive learning experiences and encouraging students of every learning style and ability to find their passions.



“I love science and math, but I began to notice that my peers seemed afraid of these aspects of STREAM,” Knight said. “I began to think, ‘What can I do that includes kids of all different learning styles?’”



Participants are expected to go through different exercises with each fitness professional in attendance, such as Lion’s Pride, ZTAG and Grit OCR, who will each design interactive activities in their focus area, according to Knight.



“The goal is to show kids that the obstacles they are facing are something that they can get over with the support of the community behind them,” Knight said. “With school back in session, health and wellness is a big focus, so they’ll learn different workouts.”



ZTAG creator Quan Gan hopes to create a game of multiplayer tag during the event with more than 40 players at once, while using wearable wireless devices to detect who’s “it.”



“I want to help get kids off screens and back onto the playground,” Gan said. “I wanted to create something fun that has elements of video games that kids love, but brings it into the real world so the players can get the physical and social benefits as well.”



Medals are also expected to be awarded to participants after the event.



Though the event is free to attend, those interested must register online beforehand as spaces are limited.

The Back 2 School Bash is scheduled from 8 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, in the former SEARS parking lot of the Westfield Valencia Town Center, located at 24201 West Valencia Blvd. in Valencia.

For more information, visit streamglobal.org/back2schoolbash.

